PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock opened at $169.37 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Argus upped their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.71.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

