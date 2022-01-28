Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. lowered its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 74.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 34,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,904,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 132,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,717,000 after acquiring an additional 90,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.91.

Shares of ULTA opened at $351.58 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.00 and a 1 year high of $422.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.92. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

