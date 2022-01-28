Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,027 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,592,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 169,644 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $445,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

CSCO opened at $54.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day moving average is $57.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

