Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives $9.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,248 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 420.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,793,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,047 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,408,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,274,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,861 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,902,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,154 shares during the period. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -225.50 and a beta of 1.74.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

