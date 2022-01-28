Brokerages Set TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) Price Target at GBX 249.20

Shares of TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 249.20 ($3.36).

TCAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.83) price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TP ICAP Group from GBX 285 ($3.85) to GBX 260 ($3.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.83) price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of LON TCAP opened at GBX 144.90 ($1.95) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 144.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 164.43. TP ICAP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 123.42 ($1.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 263.05 ($3.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 22.56.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

