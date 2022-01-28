Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 35.29%.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $23.83. The company has a market cap of $272.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 14,286 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

CVCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.