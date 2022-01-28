Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $400.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock, down from their prior target price of $450.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $545.97.

Netflix stock opened at $386.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix has a 1 year low of $351.46 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $575.04 and a 200-day moving average of $584.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after purchasing an additional 113,836 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Netflix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,510,833,000 after buying an additional 269,856 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Netflix by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,217,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,067,201,000 after buying an additional 36,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,982,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,249,134,000 after buying an additional 108,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

