Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ESQ stock opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.47. The company has a market cap of $267.98 million, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.06. Esquire Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.51.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 23.84%. Analysts expect that Esquire Financial will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESQ. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 777,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after acquiring an additional 19,331 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 83,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 57,089 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 129,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 20,725 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 406,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

