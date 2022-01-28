CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarLotz Inc. provides used vehicle consignment and Retail Remarketing(TM) business which provides corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. CarLotz Inc., formerly known as Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp., is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded CarLotz from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of LOTZ opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $194.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51. CarLotz has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $68.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.22 million. CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarLotz will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOTZ. Wills Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CarLotz during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarLotz by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

