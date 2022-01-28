Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,245 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,024 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 50,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 48,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVAL opened at $5.60 on Friday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

