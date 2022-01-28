MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the third quarter valued at $410,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.48. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

