Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,115 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.14% of Cronos Group worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the first quarter worth $459,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Cronos Group by 52.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 319,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 110,483 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Cronos Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 241,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Cronos Group by 23.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 524,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 100,456 shares in the last quarter. 12.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

CRON stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51. Cronos Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $15.83. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.64.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays started coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON).

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.