Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Purchases New Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,281,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,273,217,000 after purchasing an additional 349,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,932,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,197,000 after buying an additional 562,465 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,717,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,179,000 after buying an additional 1,672,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,518,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,500,000 after buying an additional 121,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,161,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,564,000 after buying an additional 570,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.64 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.12. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $35.89 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

