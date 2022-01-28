Smithfield Trust Co Increases Stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vroom were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRM. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vroom in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vroom by 215.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vroom by 23.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Vroom by 62,850.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vroom in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. Vroom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $53.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.40.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $896.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.62 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $258,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.70.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

