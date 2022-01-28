Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Holdings Lifted by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 816 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,937,000 after acquiring an additional 170,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,975,000 after buying an additional 25,085 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1,156.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,421,000 after buying an additional 335,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,780,000 after buying an additional 26,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,467,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $6,054,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,833 shares of company stock worth $8,250,076 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DECK stock opened at $298.84 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $279.61 and a 12-month high of $451.49. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $366.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.68.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.50.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

