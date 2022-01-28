Smithfield Trust Co Lowers Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,960 shares of company stock worth $5,296,450. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SO. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.88.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $68.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.72.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.29%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

