American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 68.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 138,766 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Qorvo worth $10,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 3,655.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 263.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Argus cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $127.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.93. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.95 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

