AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Gap Up to $8.37

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.37, but opened at $8.94. AbCellera Biologics shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 6,784 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Benchmark began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 202,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $2,995,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Lo bought 86,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,870.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 343,398 shares of company stock worth $5,003,150. 45.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,900,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,244,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,700,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

