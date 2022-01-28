DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Gap Up to $19.32

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.32, but opened at $20.81. DraftKings shares last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 365,707 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. CBRE Group assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.80.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $2,117,655.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Woodrow Levin bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,449 shares of company stock valued at $6,877,845 over the last ninety days. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,780,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,790,000 after buying an additional 676,174 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,805,000 after acquiring an additional 898,989 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,266,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,222,000 after acquiring an additional 544,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,188,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,308,000 after acquiring an additional 637,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,065 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

