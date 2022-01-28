TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG) dropped 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 8,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 105,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.24.

About TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG)

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on six contiguous claims located in ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for TriStar Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriStar Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.