Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Glencore (GLEN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Glencore (LON: GLEN):

1/25/2022 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 450 ($6.07) price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 425 ($5.73) price target on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Glencore had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 410 ($5.53) to GBX 450 ($6.07). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Glencore had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 440 ($5.94) to GBX 450 ($6.07). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 448 ($6.04) price target on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 425 ($5.73) price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

12/3/2021 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 420 ($5.67) price target on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 470 ($6.34) price target on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 440 ($5.94) price target on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 425 ($5.73) price target on the stock.

LON:GLEN opened at GBX 393.70 ($5.31) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 379.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 354.10. Glencore plc has a 12 month low of GBX 242.05 ($3.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 423.30 ($5.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. The stock has a market cap of £51.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

