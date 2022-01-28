Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,365,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 263,165 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.19% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $60,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 71.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 88.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 335,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 157,492 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth $233,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

In other news, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $281,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $590,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACB opened at $9.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $53.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.93 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.