US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invitae by 32.1% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invitae by 38.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitae currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVTA stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $55.70.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

