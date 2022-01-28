Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 382,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.08% of DigitalBridge Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DBRG. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $554,719,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,848,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,985,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,822,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $89,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.90.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

