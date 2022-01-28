Aviva PLC Sells 12,577 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,577 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 342.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.6% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 57.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average of $22.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.18. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

