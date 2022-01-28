Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $18.52, but opened at $17.30. Navient shares last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 31,910 shares changing hands.

The credit services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($1.30). Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on NAVI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Navient by 441.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Navient by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Navient by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Navient by 26.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66.

Navient Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

