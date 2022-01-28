e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Lowered to $35.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 26.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ELF. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

NYSE ELF opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.95. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.27 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $91.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.36 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $437,923.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 44,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $1,466,422.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,930 shares of company stock worth $6,534,377. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 15.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

