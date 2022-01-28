Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 12,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 209,433 shares.The stock last traded at $14.25 and had previously closed at $14.25.

SWIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $524.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $82.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.90 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the third quarter valued at $1,436,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the third quarter valued at $2,803,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 422.8% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after buying an additional 992,999 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

