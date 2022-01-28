MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Gap Up to $16.99

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.99, but opened at $17.99. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares last traded at $18.12, with a volume of 437 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MYTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average is $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 3.05.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.43 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. On average, analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 192.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,226,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 44,451 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

