Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical updated its FY22 guidance to $9.50-$10.00 EPS.

Shares of EMN opened at $118.54 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.62 and a 200-day moving average of $112.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.72%.

EMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.08.

In other news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

