Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX) rose 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 52,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 68,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$26.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 6.78.

About Benton Resources (CVE:BEX)

Benton Resources Inc, a development stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, palladium, platinum group, and other base metals. It owns interest in the Saganaga Lake/Q9 property located to the west of Thunder Bay, Ontario; Abernethy property located to the southwest of Kenora, Ontario; and Escape Lake property and Far Lake project located in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

