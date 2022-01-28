Veritex’s (VBTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average of $38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Veritex has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.59.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Veritex will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

In other Veritex news, insider Michael Clayton Riebe sold 5,725 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $249,381.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $258,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,616. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Veritex by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Veritex by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 216,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,053,000 after buying an additional 109,503 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Veritex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,467,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Veritex by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 30,652 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

