Flux Reaches Market Cap of $343.23 Million (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Flux coin can now be purchased for $1.52 or 0.00004183 BTC on major exchanges. Flux has a total market capitalization of $343.23 million and $32.99 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flux has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00242060 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00080820 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00103270 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 225,157,655 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official website is datamine.network . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

