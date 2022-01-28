Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $23.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 80.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IOVA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

IOVA opened at $13.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $53.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 25,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 152,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 248,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 390.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.