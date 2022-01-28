Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Barclays

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTOR. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Meritor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.40.

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average is $24.60. Meritor has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Meritor had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritor news, SVP John Nelligan sold 6,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $173,873.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $134,492.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,359. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meritor by 68.8% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,783,000 after acquiring an additional 622,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Meritor by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,477,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $221,969,000 after purchasing an additional 491,682 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meritor by 840.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after purchasing an additional 470,205 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. raised its position in Meritor by 27.7% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,219,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after purchasing an additional 264,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Meritor by 67.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after purchasing an additional 217,262 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

