Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
OMAB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.
NASDAQ OMAB opened at $51.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a twelve month low of $44.86 and a twelve month high of $60.53.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,483 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.
