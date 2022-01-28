Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OMAB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NASDAQ OMAB opened at $51.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a twelve month low of $44.86 and a twelve month high of $60.53.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 27.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,483 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

