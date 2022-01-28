PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

PBTHF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PointsBet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PointsBet in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get PointsBet alerts:

OTCMKTS:PBTHF opened at $3.72 on Friday. PointsBet has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.68.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PointsBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PointsBet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.