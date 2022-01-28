Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:ALK opened at $52.60 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $46.26 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 328.75 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $96,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $100,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,926 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alaska Air Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 60.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437,564 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.93% of Alaska Air Group worth $70,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

