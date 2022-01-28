Analysts Set Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Target Price at $44.33

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Expensify stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Expensify stock opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. Expensify has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $51.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.23.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expensify will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

