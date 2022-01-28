Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Trading Down 2.8%

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $164.13 and last traded at $169.73. 24,082 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,384,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.53.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.16 and its 200-day moving average is $170.05.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Clorox by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,004,000 after acquiring an additional 400,773 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,672,000 after acquiring an additional 39,577 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Clorox by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,994,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,317,000 after acquiring an additional 216,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Clorox by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,542,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after acquiring an additional 456,269 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

