ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Down 1.7%

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) fell 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.61 and last traded at $14.61. 120,301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,991,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 72.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,668,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,019,000 after buying an additional 3,639,882 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 9,854.9% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,763,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,856,000 after buying an additional 1,745,697 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 413.1% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,501,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,901 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 82.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,472,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,429,000 after purchasing an additional 663,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 40.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,230,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,735,000 after purchasing an additional 354,323 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

