Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to Post $1.71 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03. Lowe’s Companies posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year earnings of $11.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.82 to $12.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $13.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $225.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.00. The company has a market capitalization of $152.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $150.84 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

