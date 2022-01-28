Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has increased its dividend payment by 21.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Shares of HOMB opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.37. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.69 and a 12 month high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 42.02%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $40,916.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.