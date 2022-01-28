Corra.Finance (CORA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $28,742.00

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Corra.Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001426 BTC on major exchanges. Corra.Finance has a total market cap of $777,863.29 and $28,742.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded down 44.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00048382 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,358.61 or 0.06486630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00052914 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,364.86 or 1.00010417 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00051195 BTC.

Corra.Finance Coin Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Corra.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Corra.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

