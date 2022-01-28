Ormat Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 3,157 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 925% compared to the typical volume of 308 put options.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $63.73 on Friday. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $62.69 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

In related news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $183,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $183,668.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $536,575 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORA. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 286.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

