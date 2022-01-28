Mizuho Cuts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $900.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $1,400.00 to $900.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.33% from the company’s previous close.

SHOP has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $876.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,528.67.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE SHOP opened at $815.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,309.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1,426.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify has a 52 week low of $780.00 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 533.3% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.