Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2022

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, an increase of 36,400.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VASO opened at $0.07 on Friday. Vaso has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 3.15.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

