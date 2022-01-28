Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Update

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, an increase of 36,400.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VASO opened at $0.07 on Friday. Vaso has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 3.15.

Get Vaso alerts:

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.