Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) to Hold

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $75.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 114.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CRTX. lowered their target price on shares of Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Cortexyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Shares of CRTX opened at $5.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.64. Cortexyme has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $121.98. The stock has a market cap of $167.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.26.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). On average, equities analysts expect that Cortexyme will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cortexyme by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cortexyme by 1,783.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cortexyme by 386.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cortexyme by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 42,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

