First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,655 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.3% in the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $137,000.

BATS EFAV opened at $71.85 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.45 and its 200 day moving average is $76.67.

