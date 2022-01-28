Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Releases Earnings Results

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 22.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Shares of Sharps Compliance stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of -0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19. Sharps Compliance has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMED. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 552.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 30.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 156.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 78,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 244.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 428,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sharps Compliance has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.